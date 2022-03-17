Anti-encroachment drive held

Srinagar:-District Administration today conducted an anti-encroachment drive along Boulevard road for removal of encroachment on the pathways.
An official statement said the drive was launched as regular complaints were received by District administration from local residents, shopkeepers association, shikara association and other stakeholders on this behalf.
“Subsequently, unauthorized street vendors and hawkers were evicted from pathways from Ghat No. 1 to 16. The drive was successfully carried out and will continue in future as well,” it said.