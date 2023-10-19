Apni Party urges Waqf Board, tenants to sort out issues amicably

Srinagar: Apni Party has expressed deep concern regarding the sealing of six shops by the J&K Waqf Board at Budshah Chowk building.

In a statement issued today, Apni Party asserted that the actions undertaken by the Waqf Board authorities convey an adverse message, especially during the ongoing tourist season in the Valley.

The party urged the Waqf Board management and the concerned tenants to amicably resolve the issues to prevent disruption in this historically significant market.

“The Waqf Board authorities should recognise that sealing the tenants' shops is not a productive approach to addressing the issues. Equally important, the shop tenants should understand that Waqf property belongs to the people, and they are merely tenants of this property. Therefore, they should settle any outstanding dues with the board and ensure timely rent payments,” the statement reads.

“At a time when a large number of tourists visit the valley, shops in such a historic market should not be sealed. By sealing the shops, the Waqf Board authorities are depriving the shop allottees of their livelihood. Apni Party appeals to the authorities to unseal the shops and ensure the issues with the concerned shopkeepers are resolved judiciously and peacefully,” the statement added.