App-based on-street parking to start soon in city centre

Srinagar: Next time you park your car or two-wheeler on roadside in city centre areas, you will have to pay parking charges to Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
SMC under Smart City Project has introduced an app-based on-street parking in Srinagar under which a person will have to pay charges for using roads for parking a vehicle.
As per notified rates, in day time (9 AM-9 PM), for parking a four-wheeler on a street, one has to pay Rs 20 for first 30 minutes, Rs 40 for an hour and afterwards Rs 20 will be charged for every 30 minutes respectively.
Similarly, for parking a two-wheeler on a street, one has to pay Rs 10 for the first 30 minutes, Rs 20 for an hour and afterwards Rs 10 will be charged for every 30 minutes.
The charges for the night will be half of the day time.
According to the SMC officials, there are designated places where on-street parking will be available."People used to park their vehicles on roads which created a mess in the city," Iftikhar Kakroo, Chief Engineer, Smart City Project told Greater Kashmir.
At first, the on-street parking facility will be available at Lal Chowk, Dalgate and other surrounding areas.
"There will be a manager who will look into everything including parking fee collections, illegal parking. Manager will also puncture tires and tag cars which will be illegally parked on the streets. The app-based parking facility will ease traffic and check reckless parking in the city,” he said.
The app will record the timing of the cars during their on-street parking and will help officials in real-time monitoring of the parking lot occupancy. The application will also help people view the real-time availability of parking lots and pre-book the same. They will have to make online payments for the purpose. Iftikhar Kakroo also said that this step will minimise the traffic mess in the city. "There will be only one agency which will be handling the on -street parking and off-street parking system. This will be an app-based parking system. People will now get to know about the space in parking areas through apps," he said.
He said that they have set more charges for on-street parking than the off- street parking spaces. “We have set low charges for off-street parking spaces, because people will be encouraged to park their cars in parking spaces rather than on the streets,” Karoo said. He said that people should follow rules and regulations.