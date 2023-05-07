App-based on-street parking to start soon in city centre

Srinagar: Next time you park your car or two-wheeler on roadside in city centre areas, you will have to pay parking charges to Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

SMC under Smart City Project has introduced an app-based on-street parking in Srinagar under which a person will have to pay charges for using roads for parking a vehicle.

As per notified rates, in day time (9 AM-9 PM), for parking a four-wheeler on a street, one has to pay Rs 20 for first 30 minutes, Rs 40 for an hour and afterwards Rs 20 will be charged for every 30 minutes respectively.

Similarly, for parking a two-wheeler on a street, one has to pay Rs 10 for the first 30 minutes, Rs 20 for an hour and afterwards Rs 10 will be charged for every 30 minutes.