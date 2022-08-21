‘Appreciate contribution of elders’

Srinagar: To mark the National Senior Citizens Day to inculcate sense of responsibility in young generation towards their elders, the District Social Welfare Office in collaboration with District Administration Srinagar today organised series of activities here at Zila Sanik Bawan and Tehsil Social Welfare Office Miskeen Bagh.
The programmes were held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad to honor senior citizens who have made positive contributions in their communities and to bring awareness of social, health and economic issues that affect senior citizens.
The main aim of celebrating this day is to aware younger generations about the contribution of elders by recognising and appreciating senior citizens.
During the programmes, the Health Department organised medical camps where free health checkups and medicine was provided to the senior citizens of the District. The senior citizens were also taken out for a picnic to Mughal Gardens where they spent good time together and interacting with each other and after had lunch there.
Cultural programme/songs were also organised for them. While awareness related to various Government sponsored welfare schemes was also part of the events. Meanwhile a helpline number (Elderline,14567) available for senior citizens was shared
The District Social Welfare Officer, Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad expressed his gratitude to the District Administration and Zila Sanik office for their support and coordination for making the programms successful.