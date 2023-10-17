Arrangements finalised for celebration of Dussehra in Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to review the arrangements for smooth celebration of upcoming Dussehra festival, also known as Vijay Dashmi, marking the victory of good over evil, a meeting was held today under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz here.
The festival is celebrated as the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed appraisal about arrangements to be made by different Departments for smooth celebration of Dussehra celebrations in the District.
The representatives of Dussehra Festival Organizing NGOs who were present in the meeting briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the requirements for the occasion.
A detailed discussion was held on various aspects of the arrangements including security measures, traffic management, parking facility, first-aid services, sanitation, availability of fire tenders, route plan for Jhanki procession, finalization of proposed place where effigy will be burnt on Dussehra, etc.
After listening to the demands of the representatives, the Deputy Commissioner assured them of all possible support from the District Administration.
He also issued on the spot directions to the concerned Departments for making comprehensive arrangements for smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival.
On the occasion, the DC stressed on making adequate security arrangements in and around the venue for the Dussehra Festival scheduled to be celebrated on October 24.
During the meeting, the stress was also laid on using eco-friendly (Green) fire crackers as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines to maintain clean air regime in the district.