Arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha finalised in Srinagar

Srinagar: A meeting of all Sectoral, Zonal Officers was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here to review the arrangements for the upcoming auspicious Festival of Eid-ul-Adha.

Besides, representatives of J&K Wakf Board, the meeting was attended by Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Superintendent of Police (Hqtr), SP Traffic, Superintending Engineers of R&B, PDD and PHE, SDM, East, SDM, West, Chief Medical Officer, all City Tehsildars, and other officers from Animal Husbandry, FCS&CA, SRTC, Sheep Husbandry, and other Departments.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a Department wise review of the arrangements being put in place for smooth celebrations of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festivities in the District.