Arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha finalised in Srinagar

Srinagar: A meeting of all Sectoral, Zonal Officers was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here to review the arrangements for the upcoming auspicious Festival of Eid-ul-Adha.
Besides, representatives of J&K Wakf Board, the meeting was attended by Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Superintendent of Police (Hqtr), SP Traffic, Superintending Engineers of R&B, PDD and PHE, SDM, East, SDM, West, Chief Medical Officer, all City Tehsildars, and other officers from Animal Husbandry, FCS&CA, SRTC, Sheep Husbandry, and other Departments.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a Department wise review of the arrangements being put in place for smooth celebrations of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festivities in the District.
The DC passed directions to all Departments to take elaborate measures well in advance for smooth celebrations of auspicious Eid-ul-Adha festivities.
On the occasion, the DC constituted Tehsil wise Joint Market Checking Teams to curb any black marketing and hoardings ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.
The Market Checking Teams headed by concerned Tehsildars comprises of concerned Naib Tehsildar, SHO, Food Safety Inspector, Tehsil Supplies Officer Ward Officer and concerned Legal Metrology Officer shall work under the supervision of SDM East and SDM West to ensure that all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates with standard quality and sufficient availability in the markets.
During the meeting, the DC urged upon Sectoral Officers of PHE and PDD to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and electricity during auspicious occasion days particularly at prominent Shrines and Masjid particularly at Hazratbal Shrine, Kahnkahi Mohalla, Ziyarat Makdoom Sahib (RA), Dastageer Sahib (RA), Khanyar, Ziyarat Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA), Sonwar etc. He asked the PHE department to keep water tankers in ready state to cater any exigent need while proper backup by the PDD.