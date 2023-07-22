Arrangements reviewed for Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar

Srinagar: In connection with forthcoming 76th Independence-Day-2023 celebrations, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday chaired a meeting senior officers of Police and Civil Administration here and reviewed the arrangements/preparatory activities to be put in place by the respective departments.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a first hand appraisal of the preparatory activities being undertaken by each line departments and necessary facilities and arrangements being put in place for smooth and peaceful conduct of 76th Independence Day in the District as Srinagar is hosting main event on August 15, 2023 across the Jammu and Kashmir.
On the occasion, the DC directed the Officers of all concerned Departments to work out a comprehensive plan in order to ensure all necessary preparations are made well in advance with regard to the Cultural programmes, March Past Parade, commentary proceeding on the event, Dais flowering and other related arrangements and proper synchronization of events.
The DC also took stock of the arrangements and other facilities to be put in place with regard to Seating arrangements, Transport & Parking facilities, Electricity & Water supply, Medical & First Aid, Fire and Emergency services, installation of PAS, erection of hoardings, catering arrangements, raising of National Flag and Illumination of Government Buildings on August 15, 2023.
Besides Media management, Security related matters, issuance of security passes, and entry of VVIPs, VIPs & other participants were also discussed in threadbare.
With regard to invitation cards and seating arrangements, the DC asked the Officers to conduct a comprehensive exercise to make sure that invitation cards are delivered to all invitee dignitaries well in advance, besides proper seating arrangement made in accordance to the precedence of protocol.
The DC also stressed on making fool-proof security arrangements in and around the Stadium to ensure hassle-free celebrations of the function. He also enjoined upon the officers to maintain close coordination with each other for holding the function smoothly.
Similarly, the SMC authorities were asked to ensure better arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness in & around the stadium.
The DC also stressed on making elaborate arrangements of dewatering pumps to tackle water logging, if any caused due to rainfall on the occasion of Full dress rehearsal proceedings and the mega event on 15th August.
The DC also asked for making adequate transport arrangements for ferrying of participant school students, cultural artists, NCC cadets, contingents and other persons on August 15, in addition to their Boarding and lodging facilities.
During the meeting, the DC asked the Chief Education Officer, Srinagar and Nodal Officer City Colleges to organise seminars, rallies, workshops, competitions on 76th independence day. The DC also asked them to conduct national anthem singing competitions at school and college level separately.