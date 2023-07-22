Arrangements reviewed for Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar

Srinagar: In connection with forthcoming 76th Independence-Day-2023 celebrations, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday chaired a meeting senior officers of Police and Civil Administration here and reviewed the arrangements/preparatory activities to be put in place by the respective departments.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a first hand appraisal of the preparatory activities being undertaken by each line departments and necessary facilities and arrangements being put in place for smooth and peaceful conduct of 76th Independence Day in the District as Srinagar is hosting main event on August 15, 2023 across the Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the DC directed the Officers of all concerned Departments to work out a comprehensive plan in order to ensure all necessary preparations are made well in advance with regard to the Cultural programmes, March Past Parade, commentary proceeding on the event, Dais flowering and other related arrangements and proper synchronization of events.

The DC also took stock of the arrangements and other facilities to be put in place with regard to Seating arrangements, Transport & Parking facilities, Electricity & Water supply, Medical & First Aid, Fire and Emergency services, installation of PAS, erection of hoardings, catering arrangements, raising of National Flag and Illumination of Government Buildings on August 15, 2023.