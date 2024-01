Arrangements reviewed for Prakash Purab celebrations

Srinagar, Jan 16: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Tuesday visited Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi, Rainawari to take onsite review of the arrangements to facilitate the devotees of Sikh community on the occasion of religious festival Prakash Purab— marking the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji on Wednesday.