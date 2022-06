Srinagar: In connection with forthcoming Urs of Hazrat Shah-e-Hamdan(RA), the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Thursday visited the Khanqah-i-Moula, Ziyarat of Hazrat Amir-e-Kabir Shah-e-Hamadan(RA) to take stock of the arrangements being made to facilitate devotees.