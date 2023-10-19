Art exhibition to be held at SKICC today

Srinagar: An Art exhibition of paintings by Dr Archana Jha Choudhary titled ‘SANGAM’ is being held at SKICC today.

Organisers in a statement said the exhibition will be inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The exhibition showcases the confluence of Basholi miniature painting and Madhubani paintings. “Basholi miniature painting considered as first school of pahari paintings originated in Jammu region. It is known for its vivid, evocative colours, bold lines and deep-set facial patterns,” the statement said.

“The art form is characterised by bold and vibrant use of colours, intricate patterns and geometric designs. It combines the folk art associated with Hindu mythology and Mougal technique. Madhubani paintings (also known as Mithila paintings) originated in the Mithila region of Bihar and trace its antiquity to ancient times. Both the art forms have been instrumental in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of their respective regions of origin.”

“The two different art forms reflect the life journey of the artist, acquiring Madhubani painting as her heritage and learning Basholi painting on her move to J&K since early 1990’s. The art lovers, students and general public are welcome to visit and witness the exhibition from 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm,” it added.