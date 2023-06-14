AS College organises workshop on PMUSPY

Srinagar: Amar Singh College, Srinagar conducted a day-long awareness workshop on Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PMUSPY) formerly known as Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) 2023-24.
The workshop was held for the students of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and was inaugurated by Director Colleges J&K Prof. (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai in presence of Chairman AICTE, Prof. T.G. Sitharam and Director SAGB, AICTE, Kunal Jeet Singh and other officials of AICTE.
In her inaugural address Prof. Ashai, extended her gratitude to AICTE and said that AICTE has always been on toes for the development and upliftment of J&K youth and has provided the scholarships to thousands of students from J&K UT, who have been immensely benefited from the scheme.
Chairman AICTE, Prof. TG Sitharam and Director SAGB, AICTE, Kunal Jeet Singh, also addressed the event.