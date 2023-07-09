As Jhelum overflows, houseboat dwellers face tough time

Her grandson, 24-years-old Abrar Aalam hasn’t slept all night. Aalam, along with his father, brother and uncle were pushing and pulling their houseboat and tying it nearer to the shore and close to the other houseboat. They completed this restless exercise at dawn today.

With Jhelum flowing above the danger mark and faster than normal, additional to water, the mud color river brings with it many other things as it moves down the slope.

“Logs of wood, pipes and other heavy materials which if they hit the houseboat can cause irreparable damage,” Abrar says, as he blinks his eyes continuously to keep them open and alert.

Not only this, but not tying houseboats closer to the shore may result in the luxurious wooden structure being washed away by the river along with its pillars that peg it to the bottom, says Abrar.

While the nearer houseboat supports the other, it is the only way that Abrar and his family can get to the land.

A small wooden makeshift ladder leaning towards the concrete embankment is the entrance and exit way for the dwellers of four houseboats that appear as a single entity for now.