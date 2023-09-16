Asha Workers protest to press for hike in wages

Srinagar: Scores of Asha workers staged protest here, demanding hike in wages.

The workers assembled at Press Colony here decrying low wages. These aggrieved workers raised slogans to press for their demands and said that they were suffering amid minimal wages. They said that despite their tireless work, they are getting “peanuts” in return.

“We have been working since 2005 and have been demanding a hike in salaries. We are getting Rs 2000 per month, which is lower than what a labourer gets. This is unfortunate that despite providing vital support to health care at the ground level, we are not getting enough wages,” said a protesting female worker.

The Asha workers demanded that their salaries should be as per the Minimum Wages Act so that they could make ends meet. They said on the minimal salaries, they cannot afford their own expenses, let alone support their families.