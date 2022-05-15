At Lal Ded Hospital, a new form of referrals irks doctors

Srinagar: Meant for tertiary care, the Lal Ded Hospital here finds itself overburdened by ‘normal cases’ coming in from peripheries. While these patients could have been managed in the lower rung hospitals, patients beeline the facility putting pressure on limited resources.

Maternity Care in Kashmir has been running primarily on the peg of Lal Ded Hospital, Kashmir’s largest tertiary care Gynaecology and Obstetrics facility. In the month of April, 13827 patients were seen in the OPD of the hospital.

Of these, nearly 3000 were admitted to the hospital. In a day, 80 deliveries are carried out in the hospital, including natural births and Cesarean Sections.