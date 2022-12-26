‘Augment basic facilities in Downtown’

Srinagar: Traders of Shaher-e-Khaas have demanded upgradation of basic facilities in Downtown areas.

‘Shaher-e-Khaas has lost its glory. There are no parking facilities. It also lacks proper garbage disposal and drainage system. Work on several development works has been stalled,” said chairman Shahar-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee Nazir Ahmad Shah.

“Shaher-e-Khaas has been totally neglected. Stray dogs have made lives of people miserable. There are no public toilets. Footpaths and roads are dilapidated. Historic places like Zaina Kadal, Maharaj Gunj and Jamia Masjid are thronged by visitors from various states and countries. Lack of basic facilities gives wrong impression to visitors,” he said.