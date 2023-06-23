‘Augment drinking water supply in Downtown’

Srinagar: Shaher-e-Khaas Traders have urged PHE authorities to augment water supply system in Downtown in view of increase in temperature.

“We demand that the PHE must press in more tankers into service in Downtown areas to meet rising demand for drinking water,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Alliance.

Shah said the traders have apprised the Executive Engineer PHE (Srinagar) Bashir Ahmad Rather about various demands. “The Executive Engineer has solved many of our problems, but we urge him to press more water tankers into service in Downtown areas which face drinking water shortage,” Shah added.