Authorities act tough against drug menace in Srinagar

The raids were carried out at Zero bridge and other locations in Raj Bagh area of City wherein some persons found in substance abuse on the spot were rounded up. Based on the input given by them several shops were sealed after incriminating material was found there.

Speaking about the raids, the District Magistrate Srinagar said the operation was carried on receipt of specific inputs. Pertinent to mention that District Administration Srinagar has launched MISSION WAAPSI with the aim to save and safeguard the youth from dangerous exposure to different kind of substance/ drug abuse.