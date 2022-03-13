Authorities ask 50 families living at Yarkand Sarai to vacate within 7 days

As per the notice issued by Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Tehsildar South Srinagar, the families are living there “illegally and that if they don't vacate from the Sarai within set time frame, legal action would be initiated against them as warranted under the law.”

Abdul Rashid, an elderly person, presently living at Sarai said that “it has been almost 66 years that their families are living here.”

“At present 50 families living here would become homeless if we are forced to vacate the building,” he said.