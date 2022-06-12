Authorities fail to install meters in auto-rickshaws

Passengers said that for a distance of fewer than three Kms, they have to pay anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 150. They said that the rates get even higher during absence of buses and cabs in the evenings, inclement weather, or any other disturbance.

“Only yesterday, I was unwell and preferred auto for a short distance. The driver charged exorbitant rates although the distance was short,” said Saqib Ahmed.

The passengers said that as there is usually absence of buses and cabs during evening time, winters and rainy season the situation is more difficult. They said female passengers face a lot of difficulty due to high fares.

“We cannot hitchhike like male passengers and most office goers. This is where we suffer most. We hope authorities will look into the issue as this has been going on for years,” said a female passenger.