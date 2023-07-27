'Authorities fail to operate dewatering pumps during heavy rains'

Srinagar: Heavy rain spells in the summer capital exposed under capacity dewatering pumps causing waterlogging.
The residents from many low-lying areas complained that authorities close down dewatering pumps overnight which adds to the problem.
Entire areas from Dalgate to Barzulla were waterlogged during heavy spell of rainfall. “We don’t understand that if the government has created an infrastructure for dewatering pumps, why are authorities closing them during from evening to morning as if these are provisional stores? Such machinery is put in place for emergency cases and should run without any stoppage,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local from downtown.
Locals said that within minutes following the rainfall, the areas like MA Road, Regal Chowk, Press Colony, Maisuma, Gaw Kadal, Barzulla were flooded.
The locals from low-lying areas of Barzulla said that the dewatering pump in the area is under capacity and does not work round the clock leading to waterlogging.
They said the pump caters to several areas. They said that Wednesday’s rainfall led to severe waterlogging and ended up with water back-flowing into their homes.
“There are two outlets of the dewatering pump, and most of the time, when power is off, only one operates. Even when the pump is operational, its capacity is still not enough to manage the dewatering process. Yesterday power was off and the whole area turned into a cesspool as only one outlet can be operated by Diesel generator. In addition to that, the newly constructed swamp by the drainage department is also not functional,” said a local from Barzulla
Residents of Khonakhan and Abi-Nowpora appealed to LCMA that a dewatering pump should be operated round-the-clock especially during rains to prevent waterlogging.
SE Drainage Circle SMC Shahi Jahan Mohammad Peer said that over hundred dewatering pumps were operating throughout Srinagar following rainfall. He, however, acknowledged that once power is out, the pumps don’t run at full capacity, which takes time to dewater.
“The drainage is also under capacity, and pumps also have a limited capacity. The recent rain spell was very heavy, and it took some time to dewater the low-lying areas fully. In case of power outages, we switch to generators, but the dewatering stations don’t work at full capacity on diesel generators.” Peer said.