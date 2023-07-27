'Authorities fail to operate dewatering pumps during heavy rains'

Srinagar: Heavy rain spells in the summer capital exposed under capacity dewatering pumps causing waterlogging.

The residents from many low-lying areas complained that authorities close down dewatering pumps overnight which adds to the problem.

Entire areas from Dalgate to Barzulla were waterlogged during heavy spell of rainfall. “We don’t understand that if the government has created an infrastructure for dewatering pumps, why are authorities closing them during from evening to morning as if these are provisional stores? Such machinery is put in place for emergency cases and should run without any stoppage,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local from downtown.

Locals said that within minutes following the rainfall, the areas like MA Road, Regal Chowk, Press Colony, Maisuma, Gaw Kadal, Barzulla were flooded.

The locals from low-lying areas of Barzulla said that the dewatering pump in the area is under capacity and does not work round the clock leading to waterlogging.

They said the pump caters to several areas. They said that Wednesday’s rainfall led to severe waterlogging and ended up with water back-flowing into their homes.