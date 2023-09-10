Authorities fail to restore defunct drainage system in Srinagar

Srinagar: Authorities have failed to restore defunct drainage system in the summer capital resulting in damage to roads due to waterlogging.

The residents from various areas in Srinagar said that even if the roads are macadamized, these get damaged due to waterlogging caused by defunct drainage system. Bashir Ahmad, a local from Batapora Hazratbal, said that the defunct drainage at the main Batapora-Shalimar has damaged the road there.

“Authorities are failing to devise a solution to the drainage issue in our areas. For over a year, the defunct drainage has been damaging the road in our area. Despite it being macadamised, all spillover water from drains is destroying the road. Now the authorities have put up a dewatering system at the road, but the road has never been repaired, neither has the drain been fixed,” said Bashir Ahmad.