Authorities sensitise masses about harmful effects of drug abuse

Srinagar, May 22: To sensitise masses about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encouraging them to eradicate menace of drugs from the society, District Administration Srinagar today organized an awareness programme on Drug De-Addiction at Woodlands House School Sonwar.

The event was held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

During the event, informative sessions addressing the physical, mental, and social consequences of substance abuse were held to effectively sensitize the participants.

The program witnessed active participation from students, local community members, and officials from various departments.

The event featured active participation from Departmental Resource persons representing Social Welfare, Police, Health, Education, Excise and SMC, others, all working together to raise awareness among students and the staff. Students contributed through speeches, skits, and discussions, further emphasizing the message.

Participants present on the occasion emphasized the crucial role of education, awareness, and community involvement in eradicating the menace of drugs from society.