Authorities sit on begging menace in Srinagar

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to check begging menace is causing inconvenience to people in the summer capital.

A distressing trend has emerged among these beggars plaguing the streets of Srinagar—the exploitation of children. They use newborns and young children as pawns, beggars tug at the clothes of passersby, emotionally manipulating them into parting with their money.

"The most alarming aspect is that these young children, who should be attending school at their age, are being exploited for begging, either by their parents or by unscrupulous agencies who have turned begging into a means of earning money. The authorities, instead of maintaining constant vigilance, seem indifferent to the issue," said Ali Mohammad, a local.

He said that he has witnessed trucks transporting these beggars in the morning and evening, suggesting the existence of a possible organised begging racket. "There might be a mafia behind it," he said.

These beggars have taken up temporary shelters in makeshift sheds scattered throughout the city, accompanied by their family members. Shopkeepers, who bear witness to these distressing scenes told Greater Kashmir that these beggars are a ubiquitous presence on busy city streets, near diagnostic centres, eateries, and traffic signals.