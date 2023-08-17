Authorities sit on dilapidated roads in Srinagar

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed strong resentment against the failure of authorities to undertake repairs of dilapidated roads in the summer capital.

Several roads including Nowpora, Khanyar, Bohri Kadal, Noor Bagh, Eidgah and Khayam are dotted with potholes.

“Despite investing crores of rupees in improving aesthetics of the city, authorities have neglected repairs of roads. We are facing a tough time while commuting in Srinagar. This damages vehicles and also hampers smooth traffic movement,” said Shahid Ahmad, a local from Khanyar.

The residents said that after completion of drainage and other projects, many roads in Downtown and adjacent areas had been left in a bad state.

The commuters traveling across these areas said it is taking a toll on them. They said unless macadamisation will be done on a priority basis, they will continue to suffer.

“Dusty roads have made our lives miserable and affected our health. In the past few months, various projects were taken up like drainage works, but after finishing these works, the roads are left in a dilapidated state,” said Muneer Ahmad, a local.

Residents of Nawab Bazar area also decried dilapidated roads in the locality.