Authorities sit on dilapidated roads in Srinagar

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed strong resentment against the failure of authorities to undertake repairs of dilapidated roads in the summer capital.
Several roads including Nowpora, Khanyar, Bohri Kadal, Noor Bagh, Eidgah and Khayam are dotted with potholes.
“Despite investing crores of rupees in improving aesthetics of the city, authorities have neglected repairs of roads. We are facing a tough time while commuting in Srinagar. This damages vehicles and also hampers smooth traffic movement,” said Shahid Ahmad, a local from Khanyar.
The residents said that after completion of drainage and other projects, many roads in Downtown and adjacent areas had been left in a bad state.
The commuters traveling across these areas said it is taking a toll on them. They said unless macadamisation will be done on a priority basis, they will continue to suffer.
“Dusty roads have made our lives miserable and affected our health. In the past few months, various projects were taken up like drainage works, but after finishing these works, the roads are left in a dilapidated state,” said Muneer Ahmad, a local.
Residents of Nawab Bazar area also decried dilapidated roads in the locality.
A delegation of aggrieved residents said the roads in the locality were dug over five months ago for laying drainage pipes. “Ironically roads were filled up haphazardly by concerned authorities. Uneven surface and potholes hamper smooth vehicular and pedestrian,” Manzoor Ahmad Mir a local rued.
The locals said many vehicles have been damaged after passing through uneven surfaces from Nawaz Bazar to Pather Masjid at Zaina Kadal. “There is a risk of accidents due to dilapidated roads.
We have been moving from pillar to post, however our requests to repair the roads have met with deaf ears. Dust emanating from dilapidated roads have caused health complications to locals,” they said.
Residents of Nowpora also complained against the dilapidated road. “The road was dug up for laying drainage pipes several months ago. However, the road was not leveled properly and it caved in several places. Now manholes are being constructed after fresh digging of roads. The road is vital and leads to Downtown. Ironically there is no urgency by authorities to level or macamadise this road resulting in traffic jams,” they said.
Officials said that as many projects have been completed in the city centre, they will focus on repairs of roads.
An official from the City roads wing said that they have made proposal from multiple road projects across Srinagar.
“This includes Downtown, Hazratbal, and scores of other roads, link roads in Srinagar areas. We are waiting for final approval from the competent authorities so that we can start the work,” he said.