Authorities sit on encroachment of footpaths, roads in Srinagar

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to remove encroachment from footpaths and roads is hindering smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement in the summer capital.
Roads and footpaths in city centre areas including Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Dalgate, Budshah Chowk, Sanat Nagar, Bypass have been encroachment upon by street vendors.
Likewise, roads at Khanyar, Bohri Kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Rajouri Kadal and Gowjara have also been occupied by vendors.
“Major roads in the summer capital have been taken over by these vendors and authorities are sitting over the issue. Not only commuters but pedestrians are also facing the problems,” said Ishfaq Ahmed a pedestrian.
The business community in the area said that being the commercial hub, the issue has defaced Downtown.
“If you ever visit the Kashmir University vicinity and Hazratbal shrine, you can see how vendors have occupied roads,” said a local of Hazratbal.
Traders said that their trade is also affected by encroachment of footpaths and roads. “Due to encroachment by vendors, even ambulances are struck in traffic jams,” said Sajad Ahmed, a trader in Nowhatta.
While talking to multiple vendors across downtown and the city center, they said that unless authorities don’t provide the space, they are forced to stay on roads.
“We should be provided space in a way that our business is not affected. We can’t stay in any corner where there is no business opportunity. We also have to feed our families,” Abdul Qayoom a vendor at Hazratbal said.
Bashir Ahmed Bhat, Anti-Encroachment Officer of SMC said that they have been carrying multiple anti-encroachment drives.
“In a few days, we will start another drive so that commuters and other people don’t face any issues. We have carried such drives in past but unfortunately, vendors are coming back. We hope police will also provide help to us so that a successful drive is carried out. We have also written to the Srinagar administration regarding it,” Bhat added.