Authorities sit on encroachment of footpaths, roads in Srinagar

“Major roads in the summer capital have been taken over by these vendors and authorities are sitting over the issue. Not only commuters but pedestrians are also facing the problems,” said Ishfaq Ahmed a pedestrian.

The business community in the area said that being the commercial hub, the issue has defaced Downtown.

“If you ever visit the Kashmir University vicinity and Hazratbal shrine, you can see how vendors have occupied roads,” said a local of Hazratbal.

Traders said that their trade is also affected by encroachment of footpaths and roads. “Due to encroachment by vendors, even ambulances are struck in traffic jams,” said Sajad Ahmed, a trader in Nowhatta.

While talking to multiple vendors across downtown and the city center, they said that unless authorities don’t provide the space, they are forced to stay on roads.