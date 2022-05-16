Authorities sit on installation of fare meters in auto-rickshaws

From Jehangir Chowk to Polo view, a passenger is charged over Rs 70. The rates also vary from one auto-rickshaw to another on the same routes.

Passengers said that despite directions from authorities on the installation of meters, there is no implementation on the ground.

The passengers said that during peak hours, women and students are stranded as they are unable to hire auto-rickshaws amid exorbitant fare rates.

“On distance of less than three kilometers, we are charged anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 200. What kind of system is this? During absence of buses and cabs in the evenings, rates get even higher. There are young students who get pocket money less than normal auto fares in Kashmir. How can they afford auto rides We cannot hitchhike like male passengers and most office goers,” said Afshana Ahad, a student.