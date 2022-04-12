Authorities sit on overpricing of essential items in Srinagar

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to enforce check on overpricing is taking a heavy toll on people in the summer capital.

People of different areas here said that in absence of enforcement squad, shopkeepers and vendors are having a field day to sell essential items at exorbitant prices.

Survey of various markets that fruit and vegetables are being sold at multiple prices without following rate lists. Tomato is sold at Rs 60 while onion and potatoes are sold at 30 to 50 per Kg. Shopkeepers and vendors are hiking price by at least 10 to 20 rupees on vegetables and fruit.