Authorities sit on repairs of dilapidated roads in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 17: Failure of authorities to undertake repairs of vital roads across the summer capital is taking a heavy toll on commuters.

Despite crossing deadlines for repairs, vital roads in Srinagar are awaiting repairs. Vital roads including Nowpora, Khanyar, Bohri Kadal, Nawab Bazar, Nowhatta, Qamarwari, Noor Bagh and Khawaja Bazar are dotted with potholes.

Frustration among commuters is evident, particularly regarding the authorities’ failure to address the dismal state of the Khanyar-Nowpora road which connects Downtown and Uptown areas. In most of the city areas, the road repair was abandoned after laying drainage pipes in the last six months.

Numerous complaints and pleas from commuters are falling on deaf ears, as authorities struggle to address the pressing issue effectively. Adding to the predicament, both the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and the Roads and Buildings department are engaged in a blame game, passing buck on repairs of roads.

Executive Engineer, City Roads Division, SMC Imtiyaz Mir told Greater Kashmir that the repair work, including internal roads in Downtown and other areas, is scheduled for April next year.

“Mostly, internal roads need macadamisation, once the work will be completed under Smart City. Subsequently all roads will be repaired. We have made a plan as well,” he said.

He said that this year they have worked on a road near Bohri Kadal, Kooli Pora road connecting Khanyar, Babadem, road near Dastgeer Sahib (RA) Shrine and other roads.

“People need to be a little patient. All roads cannot be repaired at one time. We could have completed more roads this year, but there were some issues. We have got the administrative approval; all roads will be repaired next year. Everything we plan needs administrative approval, “he said.

Residents of Nowhatta, Makhdoom Sahab locality and Gojwara expressed resentment over the toll that dilapidated roads are taking on their daily lives.

Commuters are also displeased with the authorities’ neglect of Downtown’s major link route, specifically the Bachi Darwaza-Islamia College link road.

Local businesses are also feeling the impact, reporting a decline in customers due to the inconvenience caused by the deteriorating infrastructure.