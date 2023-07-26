Authorities, stakeholders, NLCO unite for Gilsar-Khushalsar conservation

Srinagar: In a remarkable display of collaboration and commitment to environmental preservation, the LG Administration, along with stakeholders and the Nageen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), has joined hands for the conservation of Gilsar-Khushalsar Lakes.

A significant development in this endeavour is the ongoing groundwork laid by the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) under the LG administration. This essential step involves the connection of house drains to the sewage system in the Khushalsar area. The move is expected to have a profound impact on water quality enhancement and the preservation of the natural ecosystem in these precious twin lakes.

Manzoor Wangnoo, President of NLCO, expressed his delight at the progress, emphasising that this initiative addresses a major issue that has long been a pressing concern for the conservation efforts. Previously, raw sewage was directly emptied into the waterbody, posing a threat to the fragile ecosystem.

"As responsible citizens, all are urged to rally behind and support these vital conservation efforts. Gilsar-Khushalsar Twin Lakes hold immense ecological importance, and safeguarding their ecological integrity is a shared responsibility," Wangnoo said.