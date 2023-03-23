Authorities start night bus service

Srinagar: In a first, night bus service will start in Srinagar on different routes to facilitate the general public, officials said.

In this regard, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting of officers to chalk out a plan for induction of SRTC Bus for night transport service.

The meeting was attended by Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir; Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, City; General Manager JKSRTC and other officers.