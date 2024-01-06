Authorities thwart illegal import of Abortifacient kits at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar, Jan 6: Acting on crucial intelligence, a team of Drug Control Officers in collaboration with State Tax Department Central Enforcement Srinagar (Airport), successfully intercepted a consignment of illegal abortifacient kits at the Srinagar Airport cargo building.

Based on specific information, a joint team of officials under the supervision of Deputy Drugs Controller Kashmir, Nighat Jabeen Shah and State Tax Officer Irshad Assad Jan conducted a thorough inspection of parcels arriving at the airport. “Their vigilance paid-off when they identified a suspicious package containing abortifacient kits, estimated to be worth more than Rs. 3.0 lakh. The consignment was immediately seized and secured,” an official statement said.

“This timely intervention has prevented the illegal circulation of these sensitive medicines within the Union Territory,” stated Deputy Drugs Controller, Kashmir.

Abortifacient kits are prescription drugs requiring specialised medical supervision for safe and responsible use. Unauthorised possession and sale of these drugs pose serious health risks to women and undermine established medical protocols.

“The seized consignment is currently under investigation, and efforts are underway to identify the sender and intended recipient. Legal action will be initiated against all parties involved, as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. This operation highlights the effective collaboration between the Drug Control Department and the Excise Department in safeguarding public health from the dangers of illegal drug trafficking,” Nighat Shah further emphasised.