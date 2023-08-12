Authorities to curb protests against installation of Smart Meters

As per the order, the specified Tehsildars to overlook the Smart Meter installation across various tehsils include Maeen Kakroo for South, Kaisar Mehmood for North, Aaliya Tabasum for Khanyar, Saqib Saleem for Chanapora, Kaisar Ahmad for Shaltang, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan for Eidgah, and Rakib Ahmad Ganai for Pantha Chowk respectively.

A senior official from Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) said that the administration is lending all the necessary support in the context of the installation of Smart Meters.

“Whenever we asked for any support from any department, the Srinagar administration has always responded to our call. The deployment of tehsildars will provide necessary magisterial support during the installation of smart meters in Srinagar. The installation process is going on smoothly, and we will ensure all the targets are achieved in time,” said the official

To mention, the project to install smart meters is continuously facing resistance from various Srinagar areas. Multiple protests were held across Srinagar areas including downtown, and uptown areas, in the past few months against the installation of smart meters.

The aggrieved people across Srinagar are alleging that the government is forcing Smart Meters on them despite their weak economic condition. The protestors said that they cannot afford the inflated bills that they say will be followed after smart meter installation.