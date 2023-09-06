Awareness programme held for SCI patients

Srinagar: A two-day Spinal Cord Injury awareness day was organised by the Voluntary Medicare Society for Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Patients. The organisers in a statement said a number of activities were conducted including the Inclusive wheelchair rally.

Trophies and medals were also presented to the participants, Live session with panel of experts (Psychiatrist, Nephrologist, Physiotherapist, Prosthetic and Orthotic technician), “Free consultation and screening (USG + Basic blood tests) were done free of cost for amplifying voices within the SCI community and sharing perspectives and aware general mass regarding the challenges faced by SCI patients and ways to overcome those challenges.

A food Mela activity was also done by IPD SCI patients of VMS in order to decrease dependency of these patients on their attendants and encourage them to perform their own Activities of Daily Living (ADLs),” it said.

“A few success stories of SCI beneficiaries were also depicted to remind the SCI patients that no matter where they are in their lives, and no matter what they are facing, there is always a reason to remain hopeful for the future,” the statement added.