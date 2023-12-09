Awareness programme held on HIV

Srinagar, Dec 9: JK Munificent Angels, the implementing agency of the Targeted Intervention Project for high risk groups, sponsored by the J&K Aids Control Society, Health & Medical Education (Government of J&K) organised a free medical camp at Guzarbal, Pamposh Colony.

The event was held in collaboration with AYUSH, Dr Midhat Chisti, Medical Officer AHWC Shalteng Srinagar and her team today

This camp was aimed to show support for people living with or affected with HIV. An awareness regarding the transmission, prevention and treatment protocols was explained and people were educated to come forward and get tested for HIV.

Patients were educated about the role of JK Munificent Angels and AYUSH, especially AYURVEDA in treating immunosuppressive diseases like HIV. GKNS