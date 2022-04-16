Awareness programme on Consumer Protection held at MP School

Srinagar: On the directions of Commissioner Secretary Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), J&K and Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K, a mega awareness programme on Consumer Protection vis-à-vis Legal Metrology was held at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School (MP school), here.
The programme was held in light of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the object of creating consumer awareness among the students besides teaching and non teaching staff.
The audiences on the occasion were educated about the rights of consumers, precautions to be taken while receiving cooking-gas from the delivery-boy of the distributor, labeling norms on the pre-packaged commodities, issues of maximum retail price, online-buying from e-commerce entities.
The students also participated in the interactive session and raised several queries about redressal mechanism of the consumer complaints.
Even teaching staff asked several consumer related questions which were replied convincingly by the senior officers of the department.
The Principal of the school, Romana Qazi thanked the Legal Metrology department for holding such an informative programme in the institute.