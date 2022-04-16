Awareness programme on Consumer Protection held at MP School

Srinagar: On the directions of Commissioner Secretary Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), J&K and Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K, a mega awareness programme on Consumer Protection vis-à-vis Legal Metrology was held at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School (MP school), here.

The programme was held in light of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the object of creating consumer awareness among the students besides teaching and non teaching staff.