Awareness programme on drug abuse held

Srinagar: The Center For Youth Development CYD and its initiative Downtown Coordination Committee held a grand programme on the "rising drug abuse and role of civil society" here.
The event was held at 7C's Restaurant, Sangarmal Srinagar. Eminent people from different walks of life threw light on the topic and presented their vision on the issue .
Among others, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, retired Justice Bilal Nazki, Abdul Salam Mir, eminent doctor Abdul Wahid, and business figure Sheikh Ashiq attended the programme.
The event was also attended by police officer Owais Wani and woman journalist of Kashmir Farzana Mumtaz. Dr Fazal, Dr Manzoor Nazar, Shabir Ahmad were among the eminent anti drug de-addiction activists present.
The advocacy programme included increasing data input on the overall picture of drug addiction in Kashmir, need for mandatory medical certificates for both genders especially at time of marriage so that they don't pass any dangerous communicable disease arising out of drug abuse.
It was resolved that drug menace would be uprooted from the society and Chairman Center for Youth Development Imtiyaz Chasti vowed to make it a pan-Kashmir movement to crush drug abuse with effective and efficient partnership from all relevant stakeholders. Journalist Rameez Makhdoomi anchored the programme.
It was also vowed to use religious preachers especially the mosques as an institution to fight the drug menace in Kashmir.