Awareness programme on drug abuse held

Srinagar: The Center For Youth Development CYD and its initiative Downtown Coordination Committee held a grand programme on the "rising drug abuse and role of civil society" here.

The event was held at 7C's Restaurant, Sangarmal Srinagar. Eminent people from different walks of life threw light on the topic and presented their vision on the issue .

Among others, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, retired Justice Bilal Nazki, Abdul Salam Mir, eminent doctor Abdul Wahid, and business figure Sheikh Ashiq attended the programme.

The event was also attended by police officer Owais Wani and woman journalist of Kashmir Farzana Mumtaz. Dr Fazal, Dr Manzoor Nazar, Shabir Ahmad were among the eminent anti drug de-addiction activists present.