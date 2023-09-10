Awareness programme organised on drug menace

Srinagar: An awareness programme on the menace of drug abuse, was organized by Out Reach and Drop in Centre Srinagar.

The centre is run by National Educational Society and Social Welfare Organization, Ministry of social justice and Empowerment Govt. Of India in collaboration with AYUSH staff Dr. Midhat Chisti and Team of AHWC Shalteng at Usmanabad Shalteng Srinagar.

The programme was attended by the community members of the locality, who pledged to fight against the drug menace.

Also, the camp was organised with the aim to provide free medical treatment and medicines to the people coming from the area to attend the camp. A team of highly Specialised Doctors and Paramedical Staff attended the Camp. Dr Gh Rasool Bilal from National Educational Society and Social Welfare Organization and Dr. Midhat Chisti from AYUSH provided services during the camp.

More than 180 patients were given free consultation and medicines on spot. National Educational Society & Social Welfare Organization has played a vital role by extending awareness programmes and medical assistance in different areas of Srinagar with the full support of Department of AYUSH.