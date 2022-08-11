[ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations ] KU organises painting competition

Srinagar: Kashmir University's Department of Students' Welfare (DSW) on Thursday organised a painting competition as part of the varsity's ongoing celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the valedictory session of the day-long competition and interacted with student participants from various departments of the University, including Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA).

Calling the country's 75th Year of Independence as a very special occassion, Prof Nilofer encouraged students to continue participating in activities related to 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

"I am glad to see you all showcasing your talent here and exhibiting your vision about the country through creative means," she said, asserting that the Department of Students' Welfare will continue to provide a platform to the students to excel in creative pursuits at the local, national and international levels.