[ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations ] KU organises painting competition

Srinagar: Kashmir University's Department of Students' Welfare (DSW) on Thursday organised a painting competition as part of the varsity's ongoing celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the valedictory session of the day-long competition and interacted with student participants from various departments of the University, including Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA).
Calling the country's 75th Year of Independence as a very special occassion, Prof Nilofer encouraged students to continue participating in activities related to 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.
"I am glad to see you all showcasing your talent here and exhibiting your vision about the country through creative means," she said, asserting that the Department of Students' Welfare will continue to provide a platform to the students to excel in creative pursuits at the local, national and international levels.
She said the University of Kashmir is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with great zeal and enthusiasm and will encourage more students to participate in upcoming events related to the special occassion.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir also spoke on the occasion and urged students to shape their personalities by way of their active participation in different extracurricular activities. He reiterated University's full support to students to excel beyond academics and research.
Dean Students' Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi delivered the welcome address and also provided a brief overview of various activities being held with regard to 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
She said under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor, the DSW is determined to hold regular events to enable students to participate in extracurricular activities.
Nusrat Fayaz, Ghulam Mullah and Shuaib Ahmad Hakeem bagged first, second and third cash prizes, respectively. Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir distributed the cash prizes among the winners. Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan conducted proceedings of the programme.