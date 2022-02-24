Bagh-Ali-Mardan locality reels under darkness

A group of residents said that the transformer caters to many localities of Bagh-Ali-Mardan.

“The transformer frequently develops technical as it is overloaded. We have been appealing to local PDD authorities to install additional transformer but to no avail. In absence of power, we have been facing immense problems. We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer PDD and concerned Executive Engineer to look into the matter and sanction high capacity or additional transformer for our locality."