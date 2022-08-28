Baitul Meeras: Housing centuries-old heritage in Shaher-e-Khaas

Srinagar: Situated near the banks of Jhelum in Old City's Ali Kadal is a decades-old building on a corner overlooking the Shaher-e-Khaas. From residential to military purposes, the place has been used for various purposes and looks worn-out on the outside.

However, it was a perfect spot for the Help Foundation- a registered society involved in several social works including women empowerment, children's health, education etc- that was looking for a place to set up a heritage museum. In August 2021, Help Foundation Project Coordinator, Hakim Javeed along with other members started renovating the building.

After completing the renovation, the challenging task was to gather artifacts and other traditional items that define Kashmiri culture and history, said Javeed.

"We asked people including our team members and children to look for these things that might be unused in their home attics and donate to the museum and by the grace of Allah everyone came forward with something," Javeed recalled.