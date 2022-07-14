Bakhshi Stadium to host celebration of Independence Day

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting to review the arrangements for the celebration of Independence Day on August 15 here.

At the outset, Div Com highlighted the importance of national festival and assigned the roles and responsibilities to the departments and officers.

Reviewing the arrangements for Independence Day, Pole exhorted on making fool-proof arrangements and said that “no laxity or loopholes shall be tolerated at any venue.”

The Div Com informed that Bakhshi Stadium is all set to host the forthcoming celebration of the national festival of Independence Day.