Baldev Singh Raina greets people on Diwali

Srinagar: Chairman of Peaks Group of Companies, S. Baldev Singh Raina has extended his greetings to the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the festive occasion of Diwali.

“The festival of lights is the celebration to mark victory of good over evil while dispelling darkness from society,” Raina said in his message. “I urge people for safe observance of Diwali and hope that glow emanated by Diwali lights would brighten lives of all sections of the society and bring peace, prosperity and harmony while uniting the people to defeat all divisive forces,” Raina added.