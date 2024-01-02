Barzulla Bund Road thrown open for traffic

Srinagar, Jan 2 : In a bid to ease traffic snarls on Rambagh-Natipora road, the Divisional Administration Kashmir today threw open Barzulla Bund Road, thereby providing a sigh of relief to the commuters.

In this connection, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today took a spot visit of Barzulla Bund Road after timely completion of its work, giving green signal to concerned authorities for diversion of one way traffic through this route.

He congratulated the concerned departments for timely completion of Barzulla Bund Road as promised. He also asked them to complete other projects with the same zeal and zest for their timely completion. The Div Com was accompanied by Commissioner SMC/ CEO SSCL; Chief Engineer R&B; SSP Traffic and other Officers and officials.

On the occasion, Div Com inspected the work on the retaining wall and directed R&B authorities to complete the same timely, while traffic shall continue to ply. He also directed for filling undulations that arise after plying of traffic on the road.

The Div Com said that blacktopping of the road cannot be done right now due to freezing temperatures; the same will be done when temperature improves. It was decided that this alternate route shall be put into use to divert the traffic during peak hours to ease the traffic flow on the main road.

The locals on the occasion expressed gratitude to the Divisional Administration for addressing their long pending demand of putting an end to traffic gridlocks at Natipora by the development of parallel Bund Road.