Barzulla Bund Road to be functional by December end

Srinagar, Dec 15: To put an end to the traffic congestion and recurring traffic jam on Natipora road, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri during his spot visit today impressed on the R&B officers to make Barzulla Bund Road functional by the end of December.

The Div Com was accompanied by senior officers of R&B, Traffic Police and revenue officials.

It is worth mentioning here that a road is being constructed from Natipora to Barzulla Bridge to divert the traffic during peak hours to ease the traffic flow on the main road.

Div Com while walking the entire length of the road inspected the completed as well as ongoing works on the road. He instructed for removal of encroachments from the road and expedite the completion of pending work.

He was informed that half of the road has been completed while another half is being developed and shall be completed within fifteen days.

The locals on the occasion expressed gratitude to the Divisional Administration for addressing their long pending demand of putting an end to recurring traffic jams at Natipora by the development of parallel Bund Road.

The Div Com also inspected the ongoing works of development of walkway and cycle track on the left bank of Barzulla Canal. On the occasion, he was briefed about the beautification and development projects being executed by SSCL.