Basharat Colony residents demand repairs of dilapidated road

Srinagar: Residents of Basharat Colony area Gulshan Nagar B locality here have expressed resentment against failure of authorities to repair dilapidated road there.
A delegation from the area said the road leading to several houses has never been repaired by the authorities. They said during rains, the road turns marshy making it impossible for the residents to venture out.
“While macadamisation and repairs of other roads has started, it is ironical that our area has been neglected on development front,” they said.
They appealed concerned authorities to repair the road at the earliest.