Basharat Colony residents seek road repairs

Srinagar: Residents of Basharat Colony in Gulshan Nagar B locality here expressed resentment over dilapidated road in the locality.

A delegation from the area said that in absence of road repairs, they face problems to venture out.

“Our life has become miserable due to dilapidated road. After rains, the road turns marshy making it impossible for residents to even walk on it. Vehicles also get stuck in the muddy road,” they said.