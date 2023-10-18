BATAMALOO FIRE INCIDENT | Shopkeepers claim building was set on fire by unidentified persons

Srinagar: The affected shopkeepers of the Batamaloo fire incident on Wednesday alleged that the building housing their shops was deliberately set on fire by unidentified persons.
While showing the CCTV footage to the media, the aggrieved shopkeepers said that unidentified persons were clearly seen setting shops on fire.
The shopkeepers said that they initially thought that the fire incident had happened following some short circuit.
“When we checked the hidden CCTV camera footage, we found out that two individuals had come at around 2:30 am and stayed there for over an hour. These individuals are clearly seen climbing walls using ropes and then setting shops on fire,” said a shopkeeper.
The video has been circulating on social media, with unidentified individuals breaking into the building in the middle of the night just before the fire incident.
“As per the CCTV footage, at around 2:30 am, these individuals arrived at the building,” said another shopkeeper.
When asked about any suspect that shopkeepers think is involved, the shopkeepers said that “only those individuals can be involved who can get something out of the incident.”
When contacted, a police official from the concerned police station said that they were investigating the matter.
“We have accessed the CCTV footage and lodged an FIR as well. The investigation in this matter is going on,” said that official.