Batamaloo locals decry inordinate delay in community hall construction

Srinagar: Residents of the Shah Faisalabad area in Batamaloo today decried delay in construction of the community hall in their locality.

A delegation of the Welfare Committee of Shah Faisalabad Batamaloo said that despite the initial deadline of the project ending months back, the work is yet to be completed.

Molvi Habibullah Bhat, president of the welfare committee, said that after a decade of struggle in various departments to construct the community hall in the area, SMC took up the project last year.

“A nine-month deadline was initially set up, which ended months back. Initially, the work went on at full pace, but then it slowed down. As we contacted the project executing contractors, they said the bills are still lingering, creating the issue. They said that if the liabilities are not cleared, they will be forced to stop the work completely,” Bhat said.