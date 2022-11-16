Batamaloo residents decry delay in construction of community hall

Srinagar: Residents of Shah Faisal Abad Batamaloo have appealed to the SMC authorities to ensure speedy construction of community hall.

A delegation of the local welfare community said that the construction of the Community hall project, which started after a lot of hurdles, is facing inordinate delay due to various issues.

They said that they want intervention of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir so that all the huddles including funding will be cleared and the project executing agency will complete the work on time.