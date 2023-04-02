Batamaloo road in shambles

BY ATEEB BASHIR

Srinagar: Residents of Iqbal-Abad Batamaloo have expressed resentment against dilapidated road in the area.

They said the main road from Batamaloo to Reck Chowk upto Mehboob Public school is dotted with potholes.

They said commuters face inconvenience as the road is full of potholes and requires immediate macadamisation.