Batamaloo road in shambles

BY ATEEB BASHIR
Srinagar: Residents of Iqbal-Abad Batamaloo have expressed resentment against dilapidated road in the area.
They said the main road from Batamaloo to Reck Chowk upto Mehboob Public school is dotted with potholes.
They said commuters face inconvenience as the road is full of potholes and requires immediate macadamisation.
A local shopkeeper Farooq Ahmad said that the road stretch of around 600 meters is dotted with potholes. “The concerned authorities have failed to repair the road,” he said.
Another local Nisar Ahmad said that administration has neglected the vital road in the city and it needs urgent macadamisation so that people would not suffer anymore.